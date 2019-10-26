CheraLambright.jpeg

Central Athens Elementary fifth-grade math and science teacher Chera Lambright was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7103. Principal Claudia Stiles said Lambright is very deserving of the award. "Chera is amazing,” said Stiles. “She has great relationships with her kids and co-workers. She’s a leader on our campus and makes learning fun.” The VFW annually recognizes the nation’s top educators who promote America’s history and traditions effectively. Post Commander William Malone presented Lambright with a monetary award and expressed “great appreciation for your dedication and commitment to educating the children of our community.”

