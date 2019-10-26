Central Athens Elementary fifth-grade math and science teacher Chera Lambright was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7103. Principal Claudia Stiles said Lambright is very deserving of the award. "Chera is amazing,” said Stiles. “She has great relationships with her kids and co-workers. She’s a leader on our campus and makes learning fun.” The VFW annually recognizes the nation’s top educators who promote America’s history and traditions effectively. Post Commander William Malone presented Lambright with a monetary award and expressed “great appreciation for your dedication and commitment to educating the children of our community.”
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.