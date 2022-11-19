Veterans Day 2022, was a cold and rainy day in Athens and there were multiple members of the VFW Post 7103 who stood in the damp weather for the entire ceremony at the annual celebration at the East Texas Arboretum.
Members of VFW Post 7103 who assisted included District 30 Commander Barbara Ampong, Post 7103 Commander Bill Malone, Post 7103 Chaplin Richard Goebel, and Post Members Donnie Passons and Justin Wall. Post Member Steve Collins was unable to attend but was instrumental behind the scenes. Thank you all for your service.
