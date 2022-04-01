Hundreds came from around the state to celebrate the grand opening of the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens in the beautiful, spring sunshine. The day was also held to commemorate 50 years for the clinic, formerly known as Morton Small Animal Clinic.
Visitors, previous employees, friends and family were treated to tours beginning at the entrance of the state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot facility and they collected gift bags on their way out of the boarding and grooming side.
A program was held prior to the tours that began with both Dr. John and James Morton speaking about “the facility that Athens deserves.”
Although Dr. John spoke of his family and grandchildren being the most important people in the room, many others came to celebrate the day and they spoke fondly of the Mortons and the clinic.
Reverend Chris Harrison and Father Nolan Lowry gave prayers and blessings over the center and Father Lowry performed a blessing of the pets.
Special guest speakers included Steve Moore from First State Bank who helped to fund the new building and Mayor Toni Clay who commented on the “wow” factor of the facility and the gentle spirit and nurturing that is felt there because of the staff.
Bryan Jacobe of Jacobe Brothers Construction, the team behind the construction of the building, spoke of how grateful his multi-generational company was to be able to team up with the Mortons and all of their family generations.
State Rep. Keith Bell spoke kind words about this “family of faith and commitment” and presented a certificate from the House of Representatives and a flag to honor the Mortons.
Congressman Lance Gooden also presented a flag and he made extra special mention of Dr. John’s wife, Ginger, who has played a key role in the facility throughout its 50 years. She was mentioned a few times as were the other Morton wives in attendance, as it was noted that a veterinary clinic is a 24 hour/7 day a week job and that veterinarians have to give up a lot of personal time. Dr. John said most people don’t realize how important family is to a practice.
The common theme among guests and speakers was that not only has the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens been a good business in Athens, that also the Morton family are excellent citizens and give back to the community.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham and friends and family stood around the Mortons in support.
Guests of all ages were treated to hot dogs from “Buns on the Run, the Hotdog Guy,” balloon animals made by Kornpop, and face painting. Donna Bass with Confectionary Dreams made 500 decorated cookies and a veterinarian coat cake.
This event also marked the passing of the torch as Dr. John is officially retiring from the clinic in Athens and his son, Dr. James will be taking over. Dr. James ended his speech by saying, “This represents my family and my life, and I’m proud to offer it to Athens.”
