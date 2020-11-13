Veterans wreath deadline coming

Now that Veterans Day has passed, the deadline is closing in on an effort to place wreaths on the graves of those who went into battle and are buried in Athens Cemetery.
Robert Dietz is organizing the local Wreaths Across America event this year, which will be one of hundreds around the nation. They still have some ground to cover before they'll be ready for the Dec. 19 ceremony.
"We are half way to the goal of 570 wreaths and want to have a strong finish as the last order date is Nov. 30," Dietz said.
Athens Cemetery is more than a century and a half old, and is the final resting place for military veterans of wars back to the early 1800s.
Dietz, who is organizing the event, said the goal is to put a wreath at each of those graves.
This year, the Athens ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
"I think it's pretty powerful, because when you lay the wreath, you say the name of the person." Dietz said. "The group's motto is remember, honor and teach."
In 2007, the Wreaths Across America non-profit group was founded. The event has expanded to all 50 states.
On a chilly day last December the first Wreaths Across America event in Athens took place. About 25 volunteers spend about an hour placing the wreaths on about 540 graves. As the wreath is placed, the name of the veteran is said aloud.
"I think it's pretty powerful," Dietz said.
The wreaths are hand made in Maryland and cost $15 each. If you buy two, they'll match one.
To donate, contact wreathsacrossamerica.org./tx0725
