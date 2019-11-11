With the names of more than 9,000 Henderson County military veterans on the memorial behind them, officials, students and former members of the military observed Veterans Day at the Arboretum on Monday.
All military branches were represented in the audience on the cool and cloudy, late morning ceremony. A front bringing cold, wind and rain held off until the observance was over.
Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery welcomed the audience. He said the citizens should pray for the veterans, not only on Nov. 11, but everyday.
"I addressed a Veterans group last night and the concerns for the needs of the veterans are overwhelming," Montgomery said.
The keynote for the 2019 ceremony is Larry West, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
""It's good at times to think of the blessing we've gotten from these individuals," West said.
Until 1948, West said soldiers of all ethnic backgrounds were not allowed to serve together in the military forces.
"This is a part of our history, that's probably not a good part of our history, but African Americans were not allowed to serve in the military forces with white Americans, but because of the fight for freedom they wanted to fight."
Today, West said names of veterans on building and memorial walls are fitting ways to salute those who served their time in uniform.
Air Force Veteran Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin led the pledge of allegiance.
First Christian Church minister Kern Railsback provided music and background for the singing of patriotic songs.
A choir from South Athens Elementary School directed by Taylor Hennig, sang a medley of songs honoring the service personnel and the 50 states. To Hennings' ukelele. they sang the Woody Guthrie classic, "This Land is Your Land."
The Athens High School Concert Choir brought an a cappella version of the Star Spangled Banner. AHS band trumpeter Daniela Becker played taps and tunes a soldier might have heard from the company bugler.
Late arboretum board member Bob McDonald was behind much of the planning of the memorial and gathering the names of county veterans — from the Civil War to present day.
More than 1,000 Civil War veterans are listed. The largest representation is from World War 11, with 5,000 names.
