Veterans from all branches of Service throughout the Cedar Creek Lake and Athens area are invited to get together on Saturday, May 27 after noon to enjoy Hawaiian marinated boneless pork ribs and chicken.
This group of veterans have been getting together for years and they look forward to more joining them this year.
They ask for everyone to bring a side dish and it is suggested to bring your own drinks, a lawn chair, sunscreen, and towels to get in the water at 131 Little John, Gun Barrel City.
28-year Retired Lt. Colonel Earl Brunner says he “loves giving back to my brother and sisters in arms and hope you can make it.” Please let Earl know if you can come prior to May 22 to fido.brunner@verizon.net.
