Bathed in sunlight, Henderson County residents and some special visitors gathered for the Henderson County Veterans Memorial ceremony on Wednesday.
Veterans Day observances began there 2013, when the East Texas Arboretum dedicated the Memorial and the plaza. Chiseled into granite are names of all veterans of the county from Civil War to present day.
Guest speaker Milton Leander Hudson reflected on his 26 years as a U.S. Navy musician. Hudson is the son of a sailor who was Gunnery Officer aboard the Flagship U.S.S. Thomas Stone during the invasion of North Africa in World War II.
"It warms my heart beyond belief, to see this turnout to celebrate a veterans day ceremony," Hudson said.
During WW II his mother was in the Women's Air Force Service Pilots program. She was based in Sweetwater, Texas and ferried planes to where they were needed in World War II.
"My mother loved flying," Hudson said.
During his naval career, Hudson had tours in six states and Italy. He performed in 10 different countries and for three American Presidents. After he retired he worked for several years in music education, including a stint at the Armed Forces School of Music in Norfolk, Virginia.
When his first enlistment was ending he was wondering what to do for his career. His wife pointed out that he had a roof over his head, a salary coming in and didn't have anything better lined up.
"I guess that answers your question," she said.
His last tour was in Pensacola, Florida where he served as an item writer.
"An item writer is a person who writes the advancement exams for whatever rate you are," Hudson said. "I loved doing it."
Hudson said there aren't that many Navy musicians, but like the other members of the branch they did what they did in service for the country and the people who live here.
State Representative Keith Bell said he did not serve in the military forces, but comes from a family that produced several and he appreciates the sacrifices of those who were in one of the branches.
"I do sacrifice my time and it takes a lot of energy, but I've never had a bullet shot at me," Bell said. "I'm not a first responder, but I appreciate you inviting me to be here today."
All veterans. veterans associations and citizens join hands on Veterans Day for a common purpose, Bell said.
"That common purpose is love for a country, love for a family, love for our communities and love for the strangers we encounter on the road," Bell said.
Some never returned from their service, others spent a career in the military. Today, there are 17.3 million veterans.
"There are those who were forever changed, in both negative and positive ways, because of their sacrificial service," Bell said.
Kern Railsback played patriotic selections on the keyboard, and led the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. He also played a medley of songs for the various branches of service while the veterans representing them stood for applause.
