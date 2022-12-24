This holiday season, over 1,200 wreaths can be seen laying at veteran graves at multiple local cemeteries to honor and remember. For the next month, Wreaths Across America is asking that you consider giving the gift of remembrance, as wreath sponsorships are being matched right now and they would love to lay even more wreaths next year.
Sometimes two wreaths are $15 and then a third is free, but between now and Jan. 15, there is a matching program where the local chapter will receive two additional wreaths, so the total they receive for $15 is five wreaths, instead of just two or three.
After the success and great feedback of the last two years of matching donations, Wreaths Across America decided to do this for the third year.
The wreaths that are purchased now will be for placement December 2023 and make an inexpensive, heartfelt gift.
For more information about this program, visit the local chapter at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXATHC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.