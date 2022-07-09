Archie Thomas, an Army Air Corp Veteran and former prisoner of war, will celebrate his 100th birthday July 13. For his milestone birthday, this American hero asks only for 100 birthday cards.
Thomas, a resident of Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, served in World War II and is a Purple Heart Recipient, according to the facility’s Facebook page.
Help celebrate his centennial birthday by mailing a card to:
Archie Thomas
c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, TX 75708
