Fifty years in business is a mark few achieve. Dr. John and Ginger Morton recently celebrated this 50-year landmark practicing veterinary medicine in Athens, the community they love.
The anniversary was marked by a new state-of-the-art veterinary facility located on Highway 31, where they have been located since 1995. One glance at the sleek and sophisticated space speaks of the legacy they are now leaving for their son Dr. James Morton.
In 1972 Dr. John and Ginger Morton moved to the area from Mt. Pleasant. Their original property was where Walmart is now located in a small white frame house, adapted to be both home and clinic. The garage was the kennel and surgery area, and the area off the kitchen was an office and exam room.
"We built all of that and had no idea how we were even going to make the payment," Dr. John said.
Provision came through the help of family, friends and members of the welcoming community who were willing to volunteer, lend a hand or encouraging word.
They spent weekends working on the house and property until it was suitable to live in. Through the kindness of notable people such as, A.M. “Bub” Barnes, a realtor, and with a borrowed tractor from Louis Grimes, they worked on it until they were able to start seeing patients.
Jesse Morton, Dr. Morton's father, of Eustace, also came to help his son get established, helping with various building tasks and improvements. The location was also ideal for traffic, as it was right across the street from Curtis Mathis, the largest employer in town.
"I don't know how we made it at first, with a bottle of penicillin and a pair of calf-pullers." Dr. John said.
Since the town was not big enough to support three small animal clinics, The Mortons had a mixed practice including large animals. He was frequently out all hours of the night babysitting horses with colic, delivering calves and returning for a few hours of sleep before it started again.
T. L. “Butch” Vaughn, who brought his horse to meet the new vet in town, was the first client. In addition to working with his own clients, Morton also worked the sale barns two days a week.
Dr. Syler, a longstanding vet at the time, operated one of the other clinics and offered to help the young
couple in any way possible, which he did.
"He was the best colleague, they were always willing to help us, and we helped them," Ginger said.
Humble beginnings required Ginger, who had no prior veterinary experience, to be the veterinary assistant. She was schooled on veterinary knowledge every spare moment they had.
"I was a city girl and John was a great teacher," Ginger said.
Building a practice involved many late nights and early mornings, but the hard work paid off and they were able to build their new clinic in 1985.
Ten years later, Dr. John remembers when they moved the building across the street to the current location and how the street had to be shut down for hours while it was transported. That building was torn down in 2021 making room for the new clinic.
During the past 50 years of practice, Dr. John and Ginger have been greatly involved in the community which they both feel a deep passion for. Giving back to the community that received them so warmly has been a primary focus.
Over the years, Dr. John has taken great interest in providing special services to his patients such as animal dentistry, offering extended hours so patients do not have to wait for help just because the clock strikes five.
He has been awarded many prestigious awards and honors over the years, including serving as President of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association; the 2015 TVMA Distinguished Career Achievement Award for outstanding contribution to veterinary medicine; and the 2010 Outstanding Alumnus Award from Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
"We could not have picked a better place to raise our children. The community has been so good to us. Moving to Athens was the best thing we ever did! We chose to come home; John grew up in Eustace after being born in Athens," Ginger said.
"It's been a good life," Dr. John said. "I think our clients are the best people. We all learn from our animals."
With a new generation of Mortons continuing the legacy of animal care, Dr. John Morton's belief that animals teach us to be better people continues through his son.
The new clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 1404 E. Tyler St.
There will be an official grand opening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 27.
