Vice President Jami Running said Monday was a special day for VeraBank.
"We were treated to a Mexican Dinner by Patti Clemente. She loves our bank and cooks for us every year. The menu included green chiles enchiladas, red chili beef enchiladas, Mexican charro beans and Puerto Rican rice, pico de gallo, yucca, and a Valentine Strawberry Cherry Chocolate Cake. Yucca is a root vegetable like a potato. It is popular in Puerto Rico and can be purchased at Save-A-Lot or El Toro in Athens. Also served as the drink of the day was horchata," Running said.
Cliff Bomer Region Manager of VeraBank won the yucca contest being the only one who knew the name and what yucca is used for which is making empanadas.
There are 13 employees at the Athens VeraBank location and Clementi had 13 plates which each employee turned over to win a prize.
"Clementi wanted each of us to have something to remember her by as she is moving to Boquerón Puerto Rico where she is opening a bed and breakfast in a family home built in 1917. The bed and breakfast sleeps 17 guests and is across the street from the beach," Running said.
Clementi is a native Athenian and 1964 Athens High School graduate.
"She will be missed by so many,” Running said. “Here at VeraBank we wish her much success with her new endeavor, and until we will meet again. Thank you, Patti, for your heart, friendship, and business.”
