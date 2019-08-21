The time of year where the holidays end up upon us is around the corner. Before long we will be leaving the 100 degree temperatures behind for pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha. The stores will have holiday merchandise out. The dollar store already has Halloween costumes.
With all of the shopping, commercialism and greed that can surface around these months, it is important to remember those who are less fortunate and going through hard times.
Guy New is doing just that. He will be opening up his restaurant, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, in Mabank and Rowlett, on a certain day to people in need.
People in need of a meal from the Mabank area, can come eat for free, on a certain day, to be announced.
“No questions asked,” Owner Guy New said “If you need food, clothing, or counseling assistance we will have someone for you to speak with, optionally. Just come in and tell my staff you are in need!”
In order for this event to happen they need sponsors and have fundraisers.
New is currently looking for churches to offer counseling, food banks, clothes closets, shelters and other assistance programs.
“We cook, you take the credit,” New added.
One of these events will be Dickey's fifth annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, boat and off-road vehicle show from 10-6 on October 12. All donations from this event will go directly to the Feed the Hungry program.
Live music will be provided from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. by Tyler Stokes Band, and David Bird Jones, street outlaw bracket racer, will also be there. The event boasts family fun as well as the sweet aroma of their barbecue. Businesses will also have booths.
Registration will begin from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - vehicle show n shine
20 trophies will be given out in the following categories:
1 Best Car Club
5 Best of Show Car
4 Best of Show Truck
3 Best of Show Motorcycle
2 Best of Show BOAT
2 Best of Show OFF-ROAD vehicle
3 Dickey’s Manager’s Choice
“So far when people have asked, we have been able to help them.” New said.
Business booths will be available. If you have a hotrod, motorcycle or any of the others mentioned, they are looking for you as well. The ads will be coming out during the months of August through October.
If you are interested in signing up for this event as a sponsor or participant, donating to their Feed the Hungry campaign or placing an ad please contact Guy New at 903-880-4141.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mabank
101 S. Third Street
Mabank, TX
