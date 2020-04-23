Friday April 17, a Brand Inspector at the Athens Livestock Commission, noticed several head of cattle had been unloaded that believed were stolen.
Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson contacted the Property Crimes Unit at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office. During the following joint investigation, the victims were notified and a suspect identified.
The suspect cooperated and admitted to his involvement in the theft of the cattle in question.
The stolen cattle were recovered and will soon be back home enjoying green pastures again.
The investigation remains open as investigators wrap up the case.
“This represents yet another example, crime doesn't pay!” said Sheriff Dale Corbett. “Just remember, Theft of Cattle in Texas is a Third Degree Felony.
Corbett said he would like to extend his appreciation to the Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, and the Athens Police Department for their efforts today. These investigators and peace officers everywhere have continued to serve our communities despite the risk during the current pandemic.
“The peace officers, and staff at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office are not expendable, but are absolutely essential to preserving the peace and dignity of our communities and state,” he said. “Please help me in continuing to pray for the health and safety of the men and women of law enforcement everywhere as they selflessly serve our communities.”
