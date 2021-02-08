The elderly population has been some of the most affected by COVID-19 as some went months with no in-person visits from family and friends, and limited contact with each other. However, with a partnership between CVS, Walgreens and local senior living facilities, hope is returning as vaccines for both staff and residents have been rolling out since their release.
Oak Wood Place partnered with Walgreens in December, making the Pfizer vaccine available to all residents and employees.
“We have been able to give 132 residents and 64 employees their two doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Blake Daniels, Executive Director and partner of Oak Wood Place. “They all also will receive their COVID-19 vaccine passport with the detailed information about the vaccine for them to prove they received the vaccine.”
It took three trips and groups of pharmacists, techs and vaccines to get the feat accomplished, but Daniels said they were so lucky to be granted permission from Health and Human Services to administer the vaccine.
“My residents were overjoyed and excited to receive the vaccine, and we hope it is the first step toward being able to begin the process of getting back to some sort of normalcy for these residents,” Daniels said.
Residents and staff had very few if any side effects, apart from slight soreness at the injections site. Only two residents chose not to be vaccinated at Oak Wood Place.
The staff wears masks and continues with the extensive cleaning routine and social distancing as a precautionary step.
“This is a huge deal and was a huge success,” Daniels said.
Park Highlands Nursing and Rehabilitation also participated in a similar program in a partnership with CVS, a parent company of Omnicare, its regular pharmacy.
Lakeland House partnered with CVS as well and administered doses to the majority of staff and residents starting in January.
"We have since had our second dosage and have not seen any side effects from it," said Angie Womble, resident care director Lakeland house. "We have had a very positive experience with the vaccine and it gives the residents a lot of hope."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.