Friends of the Animals will host its next low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic for all area residents from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Friends’ clinic in the southeast corner of highways 198 and 334 in Gun Barrel City. No appointment is necessary.
This vaccination clinic is open to everyone, anywhere. Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers. Surgery is done by appointment only.
A rabies shot will cost $15, the parvo, distemper shot for dogs or the equivalent for cats will cost $17. The feline leukemia vaccination will be available as well at a cost of $17.
There is a surcharge on each service for those animals not spayed/neutered to be reimbursed at time of or with proof of surgery.
The clinic accepts most credit or debit cards, in addition to checks or cash.
This clinic will also offer microchipping to cats or dogs. A tiny chip is inserted into the scruff of the pet, which can be read by a scanner available at shelters/veterinary offices everywhere. Cost for this is $25, which includes permanent national registration.
Also available for sale at any time is Selarid for cats or Simparica for dogs, over age 6-months, flea prevention products from top rate manufacturers.
Friends of the Animals Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic has been open since July 2002 and has neutered almost 50,000 animals in that time, saving and preventing literally millions of little lives.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, please call 903-887-PETS.
Tax-deductible donations for this non-profit charity may be sent to P.O. Box 5455, Gun Barrel City 75147 or may be made by credit/debit cards by going to the web site www.friendsoftheanimals.org click on Donate on home page and make your donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.