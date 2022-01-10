With cold weather rolling in, many Texans are waiting for the ball to drop after unprecedented events in February 2021. Texans went to bed with a blanket of white, expecting nothing more than a snow day, but many woke up to a nightmare of freezing temperature and no power.
Power to millions of Texans flickered and then shut off not being returned for up to a week later in some locations.
Families and pets huddled in various conditions doing everything possible to keep warm, some were not so lucky and did not make it through with an estimated 246 deaths and billions in financial losses.
According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, they made the decision to shut off power to avoid complete grid failure and a catastrophic months-long recovery from the high demand. ERCOT regulates an estimated 75% of the grid in Texas.
With winter making an occasional appearance, many Texans see a cold snap and wonder, will it happen again?
ERCOT has created a free application for phones that helps monitor real-time grid conditions, so you can see a real-time graph of current demand and operating reserves.
The app also provides news releases and notifications along with wholesale power prices.
In addition to the ERCOT app, ONCOR has also released an app called MyONCOR which provides updates. Customers can also visit thewire.oncor.com for articles and tips.
"We prepare all year round not only for the winter, but the summer, and we are constantly looking at how our customers can be taken care of,” said Tom Trimble ONCOR Customer Service Area Manager. “This is not a once a year thing for us it is a year round effort."
Trimble said he felt the application was a good way to get a feel for the demand and it offered helpful tips on electricity conservation.
According to thewire.oncor.com, some of those things include thorough facility, station and feeder line inspections, equipment upgrades and replacements, and increased inventory.
Personnel have also completed multiple emergency preparedness training sessions to ensure a quick and safe response to any future outage events.
Local provider Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op has also been doubling preparation efforts, including drills and exercises to ensure the procedures and operational systems in place perform as needed should any emergency situation arise. They have also made changes to communications planning, providing members the most accurate information in a more timely fashion through avenues such as email, digital media, website and social media and news outlets.
"Across the state, Winter Storm Uri and the failure of electricity generators to meet demand gave us all a new worst-case-scenario to prepare and train for," said Don Johnson, TVEC Media and Content Supervisor. "We are hopeful that the efforts of our legislators and ERCOT to improve winterization and grid reliability efforts at the electric generators will keep us from seeing an event like that ever again."
TVEC members are encouraged to keep contact information current for optimal communication and can visit tvec.net to view outages, updates and articles.
To download the apps, visit your app store and look for the ERCOT or MyOncor application. The apps are free.
On the Net:
ERCOT's roadmap to improving grid reliability can be found here along with the status of each:
www.ercot.com/files/docs/2021/10/18/ERCOT_Roadmap_October_15_2021_Update.pdf
