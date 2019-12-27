The University of Texas at Tyler announced its fall 2019 graduates who earned summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude honors.
“We are very proud of the successes of our students. The faculty at UT Tyler bring academic rigor to the classroom, making the achievement of honors at UT Tyler even more noteworthy. We congratulate our fall 2019 graduates who have earned the highest academic honors,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
This honor is only official after verification of final grades.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
BULLARD – Anahi Zavala, B.S., Biology
CANTON – Joshua Jack Bennett, B.A., English; and Sarah Stinson and Anthony Michael Trojacek, B.S., Criminal Justice
CHANDLER – Jermaine Adrianna Castillo, B.A., Psychology; and Derrick Cheng Wong, B.S., Biology
FLINT – Erin Elizabeth Davis, B.A.A.S.; and Kelsi Wade Oldham, B.B.A., Accounting
HENDERSON – Esther Kide Mawa, B.S., History; and Cainan Wimberly, B.B.A. Management
LINDALE – Holly Dyanne Lazarine and Sandra Noemi Viramontes, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; and Zoila Mojarro, B.B.A., Accounting
TROUP – James Jackson, B.A., Political Science
TYLER – Maci Elizabeth Black Rozell and Jessica Evelyn Byard, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; Hwimin Kim, B.S., Kinesiology; Ana Kellermann JimŽnez, B.A., Psychology; and Rylan Nathaniel Sherrod and Andrew Joseph Windham, B.B.A., Marketing
VAN – Lincoln Yvonne Clayton, B.S., History & Social Sciences; and Caitlann Danielle Peden, B.S., Criminal Justice.
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
ATHENS – Craig Stephen Combs, B.S., Kinesiology; and Macy Elizabeth Williams, B.B.A., Marketing
CHANDLER – Kaci Briann Nichols, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies
FLINT – Paula Renee Smithers, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; and Kelly Marie Waller, B.F.A.
HENDERSON – Karleigh Rae Foster, B.B.A., Accounting; Isaiah David Key and Sadie Edmiston Key, B.S., General Business; and Keeleigh Verdelle Foster, B.S., Human Resource Development
JACKSONVILLE – Pedro Adolfo Mireles, B.S., Biology
KEMP – Ismael Morales, B.B.A., Management
MABANK – Brandy Michelle Laughery, B.A., Psychology
PALESTINE – Melanie Escobar, B.S., History; and Eric Matthew Johnson, B.S., Kinesiology
TEXARKANA – Heather Nicole Barkley, B.S.N.
TROUP – Jose Gabriel Leon, B.A., Spanish
TYLER – Ana Maria M. Utley, B.S., Kinesiology; Madelyn Thomsett, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; Luke Aaron Smith, B.S., Mathematics; Weston Chase Siemens, B.S.N.; Jada Roberson and Chelsea L. Snow, B.A.A.S.; Sherra Elizabeth Reid, B.F.A.; Krystian Hope Fairchild, B.S., Speech Communication; Diana Hernandez, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; John Authur Cantley and Daniel Andrew Hutchins, B.S., Biology; Stephen Arthur Burke, B.S., Industrial Technology; Jarrod Barrow, B.A., English; Christian McCall Mann, Ricarda Natalie Valle and Simone Alicia Taylor, B.S., Human Resource Development; Alejandr Bueno De Lira, Sarah Christine Ledlow and Morgan Andrew Erickson, B.B.A., Marketing; Riley C. Freeman, Hannah McGraw and Katie Lynn Gilbert, B.B.A., Accounting; Martha Josephine Schooley, B.S., Criminal Justice; and Cedric Malloy Brooks, B.B.A., Management
VAN – Holley Alexis Peden, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies
CUM LAUDE
BUFFALO – Blaize Alyse Theiss, B.S.N.
BULLARD – Katarina Stadelmann, B.S., Criminal Justice
CANTON – Jodie Celest Bennett, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; and Kati Elizabeth Morris, B.B.A., Accounting
CHANDLER – Bethany Renee Wesley, B.B.A., Management; Haley Christine Suggs, B.S., Health Studies; Cole Eric McLain, B.S., Political Science; Joseph Edward Boyd, B.S., General Business; and Katelyn Marie Elias, B.B.A., Accounting
FORNEY – Blake Ann Bennett, B.S., Kinesiology
PALESTINE – Rachel Lynn Arceneaux, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; Linda Ofosuhene, B.S.N.; and Jesus Sanchez B.S., Kinesiology
TOOL – Dawn Michelle Summerhill, B.S.N.
TYLER – Laci Avalyn Robinson, B.S., Interdisciplinary Studies; Asia Samone Pratka, B.S., Political Science; Kunal Patel, B.S., Health Studies; Destiny Osteen, B.A., English; Caroline Ray McKeithen, B.S., Kinesiology; Vinicio A. Hadlich, B.S.M.E.; Shelby Nicole Frick, B.S., Criminal Justice; Olivia Gean Brandenburg, Mognessoh Kouadio and Al Daniel Ordanes Cornejo, B.S., Biology; Tony Betancourt, Abigail R. Dishner and Natalie Renee Goodspeed, B.S.N.; Ashleigh Nicole Ackroyd, B.S., General Business; Baylee Lane McCurley and Breanna Lekay Randle, B.S., Human Resource Development; Taylor RenŽe Peimbert, B.B.A., Accounting; Carter Lee Lackey and Sarah Christine Andrea Ledlow, B.B.A., Marketing; and Aron Alonso and Samantha Renee Barker and Phillip Aaron Terrell, B.B.A., Management
