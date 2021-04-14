UT Health Tyler donated nine trees to the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department this spring to commemorate the groundbreaking for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Since a traditional groundbreaking ceremony could not be held due to pandemic restrictions, leaders from UT Health Tyler and a few partnering physicians gathered to celebrate planting the trees, which were placed strategically around soccer fields at Lindsey Park.
“We thought this would be a special way to symbolize the nine neonatal beds being added as part of our NICU construction, while giving something additional to the community,” said Vicki Briggs, chief executive officer of UT Health Tyler. “One day these trees will provide much needed shade for our families during the warmer months.”
Scheduled to open later this year, the new NICU will provide intensive care for sick infants in the Tyler area. It will also allow UT Health Tyler the ability to transfer high-risk mothers and infants from regional hospitals in Athens, Henderson and Jacksonville who previously were sent to Dallas for a higher level of care.
About UT Health East Texas:
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
