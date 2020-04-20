This is a great time to make healthy home-cooked meals. Here are a few tips provided by Marci Wright, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at UT Health Tyler.
Stock up on vegetables
Wrap your fresh vegetables in foil with some peppers and onions and garlic and place them on the grill with your meats
Roast your fresh vegetables in the oven: (1) line a cookie sheet with foil (2) spread vegetables evenly on the cookie sheet (3) spray with cooking spray (4) sprinkle 1 teaspoon of garlic salt on top (5) roast at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes
Steam frozen vegetables in the microwave - add a squeeze of lemon juice and a teaspoon of butter
Use your slow cooker
Place frozen chicken breasts or pork chops in the slow cooker on low for 6-8 hours. You may choose to add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt for flavor. Use leftovers for tacos the next day.
Roast or pork tenderloin work great with peppers, onions, carrots and sliced potatoes. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours
Wash and cut up fresh fruit the same day you bring it home from the store. Serve with meals or as a snacks. Freeze leftover fruit for use to make smoothies later.
Blend 1/2 cup frozen fruit and 6 to 8 ounces light Greek yogurt together for a tasty breakfast smoothie.
Eat a small handful of raw, unsalted nuts once daily as a snack for a healthy heart.
With the kids at home, use this time to teach your children how to prepare healthy meals.
Prepare extra food to freeze for later meals. Another option is to prepare extra food to help friends or family members in need. Call ahead of time to deliver the food, and be sure to practice social distancing when you drop off the food.
