UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The seminar will feature a presentation on the Importance of Preventive Medicine with Christian Ferrer, MD, board-certified family medicine physician at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Quitman.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
