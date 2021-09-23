Northeast Texas Health District COVID-19 spread numbers, released Thursday show the month long, rapid growth of Henderson County cases continuing.
The seven-day rolling rate stood at 81.15, up from 74.93 on Aug. 30. A rate of over 30 is considered substantial spread.
The rate is derived from taking an average of cases for the past seven days, dividing it by the population of the county and multiplying by 100,000. All seven counties in the NET Health service area are now in substantial spread.
NET Health shows the cumulative confirmed case count for the county at 5,310, with another 2,671 probable cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services shows 224 Henderson County COVID deaths. That total varies from others reported because it includes both confirmed and probable cases. The most recent fatality was added on Aug. 26. Aug. 23 was one of the worst on record for the county with three deaths. The death rate stood at 1.8%.
COVID Hospitalizations for Trauma Service Area- G, based in Longview, which includes Henderson County stood at 795 on Thursday. If COVID patients account for more than 15% of those hospitalized in a TSA, that is considered high. On Thursday 28.84 of the beds in TSA-G were filled with COVID patients.
News of the continued increase in virus cases has led to more testing and vaccinations. Henderson County residents had received a total of 56,340 tests as of Thursday, up from about 52,000 two weeks ago.
Tests are available at many health centers and some pharmacies. Call in advance to see if an appointment is required. The testing process and timeline for results vary by location.
Vaccinations continued to accumulate in the county. The latest data shows 11,874 doses administered in the 75751 zip code which includes much of greater Athens. A total of 5,554 were fully immunized.
Of Henderson County residents 44% of those 12 and over had at least one dose of one of the vaccines, but of those age 65 and older, the number rose to 68%.
Vaccines are available at several county locations, with more residents obtaining them from pharmacies than other sources.
