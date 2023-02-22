When UT Health Emergency Medical Services EMT Haleigh Bush heard about James Green from her EMS colleague with the Mobile Integrated Health program, she knew she wanted to help.
Bush’s mother, Stephanie Gurley, operates a food truck called The Branded Feed Truck, which donates 100% of all tips to their non-profit organization, Opening Gates Ministry, Inc. This ministry helps feed families and those in need in the community.
Several times a month, Gurley and her team select individuals in the area to help and with Bush’s recommendation, they chose to help Green and Bush was happy to give him that donation last week.
UT Health East Texas says that “EMS caregivers like Haleigh Bush exemplify the quality of individuals that are throughout our EMS organization. UT Health East Texas EMS is proud to partner with organizations like Opening Gates Ministry Inc. and applaud their work in our communities.”
The Branded Feed Truck is open for breakfast Tuesday through Saturday and is located near Highway 19 and FM 1256 at 111 FM 1256, Eustace.
