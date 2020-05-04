A survey of nine major hospitals reported earlier this month in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that the number of severe heart attacks being treated in U.S. hospitals had dropped by nearly 40% since the advent of COVID-19 in March. Cardiologists are worried about a second wave of deaths caused indirectly by COVID-19: patients so afraid to enter hospitals that they are dying at home or waiting so long to seek care that they’re going to suffer massive damage to their hearts or brains. Some call it “a virus of fear.”
This concern is becoming reality. After the governor of Texas loosened restrictions and allowed hospitals to open more services to patients last week, UT Health Tyler experienced an increase in patients seeking emergency care. These non-COVID-19 patients are sicker than typical emergency patients from waiting too long to seek care.
Patients can be assured that our hospitals’ top priority before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic is to provide an environment that is safe for our patients and staff.
We always follow safety protocols in cleaning our hospital, and more extensive protocols for cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are treated.
Every person must pass a verbal screening test before they are allowed to enter the hospital, including staff and providers.
We practice universal masking, so that every person – patient/ staff/ provider/ visitor – is masked to help prevent community spread of the virus.
Our COVID-19 patients and Patients Under Investigation are isolated in negative pressure inpatient areas to prevent the virus from spreading.
Our staff wears appropriate Personal Protect-ive Equipment based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, and those caring for COVID-19 patients do not care for non-COVID-19 patients.
Patients seeking care in our Emergency Department are triaged into isolated waiting and treatment areas if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory distress.
If you feel ill or need surgery, please do not delay your treatment. We will take good care of you, and keep you safe while you are there.
