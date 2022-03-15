UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Stroke Specific Rehabilitation Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for stroke patients. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Hospital underwent a rigorous review conducted virtually. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including performance measurement, clinical management and patient education. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted virtual observations and interviews via internet connection.
“Stroke Rehabilitation Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.
“We commend UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Hospital Administrator Laurie Lehnhof-Watts said the certification is a reflection of the outstanding care provided at the rehabilitation hospital.
“The stroke rehabilitation team at UT Health Rehabilitation Hospital was confident in being able to achieve this certification and will continue to enhance and improve the services we provide to patients who have experienced a stroke,” Laurie Lehnhof-Watts said.
“We assess our compliance with the American Stroke Association Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery Guidelines to provide best practices for our patients. The team collaborates with The Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center team at UT Health Tyler to bring the best acute care and rehabilitative care to patients in the East Texas region.”
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
