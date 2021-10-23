UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Center was recognized for 25 years of membership in the Texas Hospital Association.
UT Health Rehabilitation Center Administrator Laurie Lehnhof-Watts, MSN, RN, said the employees who have worked at the facility since its inception are crucial to UT Health Rehabilitation Center’s 25 years of service to the community.
“It is a testament to our wonderful team and sense of belonging that many employees feel,” she said.
The center offers a wide range of services to help individuals reach their highest level of function and independence possible, including:
A 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that treats a wide variety of case mixes, including recovering stroke and orthopedic patients.
14 outpatient clinics, including physical, occupational and speech therapy treatment.
11 cardiac rehabilitation clinics, with the Tyler location being the first location in East Texas to offer Pritikin ICR, a comprehensive program offering nutrition and stress management education, in addition to traditional exercise classes.
10 Olympic Center medical fitness facilities, offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, group fitness classes and Olympic size pools.
For more information about UT Health Rehabilitation Center and the services offered, visit UTHealthRehab.com.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
About the Texas Hospital Association
Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 650 of the state’s non-federal general and specialty hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 400,000 health care professionals statewide.
