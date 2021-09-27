UT Health East Texas Physicians in Athens is expanding their otolaryngology services with the addition of board-certified otolaryngologist Tina Elkins, MD.
Dr. Elkins is returning to Athens after a very educational three years at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. She treats a wide range of illnesses including ear and tonsil infections in children, as well as adult sinus infections, allergies, hearing loss, head and neck cancers and thyroid disease.
“I try to put the patient first in every appointment. During my clinic day, I do not watch the clock. I want to ensure that the patient and their family leave with a clear understanding of our treatment plan,” she said.
Dr. Elkins earned her Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. In addition, she completed her residency in otolaryngology at The University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston.
Dr. Elkins is welcoming patients at 1701 S. Palestine St. beginning Oct. 1. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-676-3316.
