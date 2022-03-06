The UT Health East Texas Sleep Disorders Center is opening a new center, located at 704 South Palestine St. in Athens, Monday, March 7.
Sleep is essential to your physical and mental well-being. Millions, however, suffer from sleep disorders that deprive them of necessary rest. The effects of sleep deprivation can be both significant and difficult to diagnose. Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea can negatively impact your health by straining the heart and lungs, which can lead to increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
“This new location will help patients in the Athens community have convenient access to sleep disorder testing and treatment close to home,” said Nicholas Shirilla, Assistant Administrator for UT Health Athens.
Carla Wang-Kocik, MD, will be treating patients suffering from sleep disorders in the Athens community. Dr. Wang-Kocik is a board-certified pulmonologist, critical care and sleep medicine physician.
“Often sleep disorders plague adults and seniors, but they go untreated,” said Denice Walker, Regional Director for UT Health East Texas Sleep Disorders Centers. “We can provide the diagnostics necessary to pinpoint disorders and create a custom treatment plan.”
If you think you may be suffering from a sleep disorder, ask to be referred to UT Health East Texas by your physician or call 903-531-8079 to begin the referral process.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
