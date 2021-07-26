The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center is pleased to announce that it has achieved its re-certification by the Medical Fitness Association, the country’s leading organization dedicated solely to medically integrated wellness and fitness facilities. This certification represents a significant commitment on the part of the UT Health East Texas Olympic Center to offer the highest standards of professional expertise and quality programming. The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center is here to help members develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle that minimizes the risk of illness and disease and promote overall wellness.
“Maintaining this standard of excellence in the health and wellness community is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the commitment system leadership has to the role exercise plays in disease prevention and treatment,” said Greg Maschal, director of the UT Health East Texas Olympic Centers.
“This certification allows the Olympic Center to set itself apart from other facilities in a number of ways, including having certified staff available at all times, written emergency preparedness and response policies frequently practiced by all employees, medical fitness programs targeting a variety of chronic diseases prevalent in our community and quality management processes to ensure we are providing the best possible member experience and outcomes,” Maschal added.
The Medical Fitness Association’s Facility Certification is the first and only certification offered specifically to facilities in the medical fitness industry — an industry that serves over 4 million members worldwide. Based on the Association’s internationally recognized Standards and Guidelines for Medical Fitness Facilities, the certification process involves an in-depth, on-site review of a facility’s adherence to a set of prescribed standards and guidelines. The certification process is an integral part of ensuring that facilities provide a high level of quality and safety in the programs and services they deliver in order for them to become fully integrated into the local continuum of healthcare. The Medical Fitness Association Facility Certification is recognized as a mark of excellence in the health and wellness industry.
“As the incidence of chronic disease continues to rise, the need for medical fitness facilities to offer a high standard of programming for the communities they serve is more important than ever,” said David Flench, FACHE, FMFA, board chair of the Medical Fitness Association. “Studies have shown that when people maintain an active lifestyle, especially in a safe environment, they reduce the risk of illness down the road. The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center has taken an important step in providing this extraordinary level of care.”
About the UT Health East Texas Olympic Center
As part of the region’s leading healthcare network, the UT Health East Texas Olympic Center offers nine locations across the region with access to state-of-the-art equipment, indoor pools, group fitness classes and exercise programs in a safe, medically-supervised environment. Our flagship facility in Tyler maintains designation as the first certified medical fitness center in Texas.
About the Medical Fitness Association
The Medical Fitness Association is a not for profit member organization, whose purpose is to lead in the development and operational success of medically integrated fitness centers impacting the "global health continuum of care" by providing research, industry standards, operational guidelines, educational programming, benchmarking, outcome measurements, professional development, and networking opportunities accomplished through its webinar series, regional meetings, Medical Fitness Institute, Annual Conference, individual and facility certifications and publications.
