UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The seminar will feature a presentation on Chronic Knee Pain: Causes and Treatments with Clayton Hodges, MD, board-certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at UT Health East Texas Orthopedic Institute.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
