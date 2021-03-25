UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. The seminar will feature a presentation on Colorectal Cancer Awareness by Katrina Glover, MD, board-certified oncologist from UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center. In this seminar, Dr. Glover will discuss statistics, symptoms and screenings.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
