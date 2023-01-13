UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The seminar will feature a presentation on migraines with Allison Hennigan, MD, board-certified neurologist at UT Health East Texas Neurological Institute.
The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on the Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.