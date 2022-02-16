Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.