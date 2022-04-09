UT Health East Texas is now offering on-demand video visits to anyone age 18 and older. On-demand video visits are a convenient way to quickly see a UT Health East Texas provider for common urgent care needs without having to travel to an office – think of it as urgent care via video wherever you are.
You can see a UT Health provider in real time for a variety of common illnesses and conditions, such as:
• Seasonal allergies
• Minor injuries
• Eye irritation
• Stomach aches
• Colds and coughs
• Sinus infections
• UTIs and bladder infections
• Non-severe COVID-19 symptoms
• Earaches
• Rashes and skin conditions
• Flu
• Sore throats
This service is convenient and very easy to use — you just need to have good internet connection and a computer, smartphone or tablet. Go to uthealtheasttexas.com/videovisits and click the “See a Provider Now” button. You can use this service even if you’ve not been UT Health before.
Hours of operation for on-demand video visits are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
