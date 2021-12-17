UT Health East Texas will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination being given in East Texas by hosting a plaque dedication and ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at UT Health North Campus Tyler.
The location was the first in East Texas to receive vaccines a year ago and later became one of the state’s vaccine hub locations. While the state ceased having mass-vaccination locations when vaccines became more widely accessible, the site continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters and pediatric doses.
“One year ago, UT Health East Texas responded the COVID-19 pandemic by pulling together a mass-vaccination clinic in an effort to slow the spread of this aggressive disease. To date, we have given almost 60,000 vaccinations and hope to continue the effort and stress the importance of managing this virus,” said Cody Boyd, UT Health North Campus Tyler CEO.
“COVID-19 has negatively affected so many fellow Texans, and we hope that our continued efforts will result in favorable health outcomes for East Texans.”
