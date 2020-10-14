UT Health East Texas is conducting a virtual food drive benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
“The food bank serves all of the same communities as our hospital system, and this is a great way for us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Moody Chisholm, president and CEO of UT Health East Texas. “COVID-19 has affected everyone in our community in some way – many financially. In spite of this, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, our caregivers have been the recipients of countless acts of love, generosity and support from the communities we serve, and this is a way for us to pay that forward.”
The goal is to raise $15,000 through caregiver donations during the month of October. Every $1 raised provides up to eight meals.
“Every gift — large or small — can have a tremendous impact on families in need,” Chisholm said. “By meeting our goal, we have the potential to provide 120,000 meals to families across East Texas.”
UT Health has partnered with the East Texas Food Bank in previous food drives. For the past nine years, UT Health East Texas Olympic Centers have hosted donation barrels at their locations across East Texas during the month of November. Last year, the drive collected 26 barrels of food.
About UT Health East Texas:
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
