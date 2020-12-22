CUTLINES:
Caregivers at UT Health deliver a wreath to the East Texas Food Bank.
Caregivers at UT Health North Campus Tyler are spreading Christmas cheer beyond the walls of the hospital this year by donating wreaths they decorated to area organizations that serve those in need.
Even though caregivers have been overwhelmed this year by COVID-19, they wanted to give back to the community that has been so supportive of the efforts of frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.
The hospital has been conducting a wreath-decorating contest for several years, with each department decorating a wreath that is then displayed in the lobby and voted on by employees. This year, caregivers decided they wanted to bless others with their craftiness and good cheer.
“We’ve been dealing with COVID for more than nine months, and it really just takes a toll on everyone, but this has boosted morale for our caregivers,” said Cody Boyd, UT Health North Campus Tyler CEO. “You would think these caregivers might be tired of giving back, but this gave them a boost in energy, the feeling that this is something we can do to make a difference beyond our campus.”
The 16 wreaths were distributed to organizations including Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, the Andrews Center, East Texas Crisis Center and Bethesda Health Clinic. The hospital worked with its infection prevention department to ensure the wreaths are sterilized and delivered safely.
“Looking at the wreaths and knowing their purpose is an incredible way to warm a heart,” Boyd said. “I have no doubt that these facilities will be excited to receive something so personal.”
