Two nurses received Daisy Award honors at UT Health Athens on Thursday for going above and beyond the norm in providing care for their patients.
"Daisy nurses are the kind of nurses you'd want to take care of your loved one," Med-surg director Kawana King said. "I think we could all say this about these two nurses."
Daisy winner Jana Lenamod, who has been with the hospital for about 12 years, was recommended in a letter by a man whose wife was one of her patients.
"My wife and I were extremely impressed by her ability, interaction with other staff, medical knowledge, knowledge of pharmaceuticals and her own demeanor," the letter stated. "By the time for us to leave she had become a friend."
"While, I'm sure the other nurses on the floor were deserving, this nurse impressed us beyond measure," the letter stated.
Med-surg director Scott Crow read a letter recommending Daisy winner Stacie Strange as "an accomplished, smiling cheerful nurse."
"She was a bright spot to my day in the room," the letter said. "Thank you for the many printouts that described procedures and drugs to me."
Another letter from a longtime minister described her as " the nicest person and most caring servant I have ever met."
Crow said Strange has been a valuable asset to the department since she arrived a few months ago.
"She has now advanced from floor nurse to assistant director for med-surg because of her job performance."
The awards are part of the DAISY Foundation program. Nurses are nominated by anyone who sees an act of extraordinary care and then selected each quarter by a hospital nursing committee.
The DAISY Award was created in 1999 by Patrick Barnes after his family experienced extraordinary kindness and compassion from nurses, who cared for his terminally ill family member. DAISY stands for disease attacking the immune system. The program is now active than more the 1,900 healthcare facilities, including UT Health East Texas.
