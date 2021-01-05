UT Health Athens welcomed the first baby of the new year at 5:48 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021. Henry Alexander Casares was born to Leidy Estrada and Henry Casares. He weighed eight pounds and a half ounce and measured 20.5 inches long.
Baby Henry joins siblings Nicholas, 16, Haidee, 12, and Isabelle, 2. For being the first baby born in the new year, he received an assortment of gifts courtesy of the UT Health Athens OB Department.
The family said Henry wasn’t due until Jan. 13 but contractions started just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.
“We were super excited to learn that we had the first baby of 2021 at UT Health,” Leidy said.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to ring in a new year, especially after all of the challenges the world faced in 2020.”
