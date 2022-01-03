UT Health Athens welcomed the first baby of the new year at 3:02 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022. Hector Damian Prado was born to Andrea Govea and Hector Prado. He weighed 5 pounds, 13.5 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
“It’s the best feeling. I had a really nice nurse who was understanding, kind and patient,” Govea said.
For being the first baby born in the new year, baby Hector received an assortment of gifts courtesy of the UT Health Athens OB Department.
“I feel grateful for the many gifts, but especially for my first baby on the first of the year,” Govea said.
