UT Health Athens will provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.
This signup is for ages 18 and over who need to schedule a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine only. Appointments may be made using the following link: www.signupgenius.com/go/uthathens1stdosemay15
The vaccines will be given at UT Health Athens, 2000 S. Palestine St. You must have an appointment; no walk-ins will be accepted.
There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. Residents should enter through the front lobby, and during the appointment, they will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.
