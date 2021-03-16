UT Health Athens will give COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19 at 2000 S. Palestine St. Vaccines will be given by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.
The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 and over, or those 18 and up considered high risk, and school or child care employees who need to schedule a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who meet this criteria can make a first-dose appointment online at www.signupgenius.com/go/uthathens1stdose
There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment.
During the appointment,residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.
