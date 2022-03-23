Two UT Health Athens nurses received DAISY Awards Monday for their extraordinary on-the-job care.
Honored were Robert Orr and Stephanie Beddingfield, both registered nurses in the Athens ER.
"It's a powerful reminder that patients notice when we do go over and beyond as care givers apart from our everyday nursing," Emergency Manager Miranda George said. "You get little badges that say you've been nominated, but in the end, only a select few are chosen for the award either annually or quarterly."
Emergency Director Robert Munden opened the ceremony as co-workers and special visitors gathered around the nurses station for the brief ceremony.
"I want to turn it over to Miranda, because if I go any further, I'll start crying," Munden said.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues and the award recipient is chosen by a committee at UT Health East Texas.
As a winner of the DAISY Award, Orr and Beddingfield were handed DAISY Award pin. George read letters submitted on behalf of the winners for exemplary care; Orr's from a patient and Beddingfield's from the wife of a patient who noted that when he was discharged, the nurse even pulled their truck into the loading area in the pouring rain.
George explained the The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Today, this program has been implemented in more the 1,900 healthcare facilities, including UT Health East Texas.
