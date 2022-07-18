Buddy Daniels has been named CEO of UT Health Athens, effective Aug. 1.
Daniels is an experienced healthcare executive who most recently served as CEO of Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell, New Mexico. He also previously served as CEO at San Angelo Community Medical Center and at Helena Regional Medical Center in Arkansas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Buddy to our UT Health East Texas team and know his vast experience in healthcare leadership will help achieve our purpose of taking care of our patients, their families and each other,” said Donald Baker, market president of UT Health East Texas. “His focus on safety, quality and service will benefit both our patients and our employees.”
Daniels began his healthcare career in Texas, serving the early part of his healthcare career at Lake Granbury Medical Center and at Abilene Regional Medical Center before becoming assistant CEO at Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana.
He is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and holds a master’s degree from Loma Linda University in California. Daniels also earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Louisiana State University.
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.