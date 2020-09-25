UT Health Athens achieved Healthgrades’ Labor and Delivery Excellence Award in the organization’s annual ratings. This is the third consecutive year UT Health Athens has received the award.
Healthgrades identifies hospitals that deliver top-quality care for women during and after childbirth, and for superior outcomes in surgeries to treat diseases and conditions of the female reproductive system.
Of 1,127 eligible facilities, UT Health Athens was one of only 114 hospitals to receive this prestigious award. According to Healthgrades, patients treated in recipient hospitals have, on average, 40% lower risk of experiencing in-hospital complications.
“We are proud of the amazing job our obstetric caregivers perform daily in making UT Health Athens one of the best hospitals in the country to deliver babies,” said Scott Campbell, UT Health Athens CEO.
About UT Health East Texas: UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
