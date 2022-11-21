UT Health Athens received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates UT Health Athens’ achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
“This national distinction is a testament to the tireless work and commitment from our entire team in keeping our patients safe each and every day,” said Buddy Daniels, UT Health Athens CEO. “I am incredibly proud of our caregivers for achieving this prestigious recognition, and I am grateful to our patients for trusting us to provide the highest quality of care.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
To see UT Health Athens’ full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.
