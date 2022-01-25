UT Health-Athens donated a generous $100,000 toward sponsorship of the Cain Center Pool Area Monday. The donation makes them the largest sponsor of the Cain Center to date.
"We are so incredibly grateful for the support and sponsorship from UT Health-Athens," said Chris Baker, Cain Center Director. "We rely on the support of businesses in our community to assist the City of Athens in the ongoing operations of the Cain Center."
In addition to donations helping with day to day operations, sponsorships allow businesses the opportunity to have a presence in various areas.
If you are interested in a sponsorship, please contact the Cain Center at 903-677-4430 for more details.
