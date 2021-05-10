Lauren Mayer, RN, with UT Health Athens, and Wyntr Liles, RN, with UT Health Cedar Creek Lake, were selected by UT Health East Texas as DAISY Award winners.
“This award is for nurses who provide excellent patient care,” said Kevin Jablonski, UT Health Athens chief nursing officer. “While many people are excellent nurses, when someone takes the time to write about their experience – that’s special.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues and the award recipient is chosen by a committee at UT Health East Texas. Both nurses received a formal nomination from their patients.
“This nurse made a world of difference in my care here,” Mayer’s patient wrote in her nomination. “She made sure I did what was best for me and kept doing anything she could to make sure I was informed and up to date.”
The patient who wrote Liles’ nomination recalled being very nervous in the emergency room, but said, “Wyntr did a spectacular job at making me feel at ease.
“She was very kind, compassionate and empathetic. The care the she provided to me was exceptional, above and beyond,” the nomination read. “She listened to my fears and concerns without judgement. And she made me feel like I was her only patient.”
As a winner of the DAISY Award, Mayer and Liles will receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Today, this program has been implemented in more the 1,900 healthcare facilities, including UT Health East Texas.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
