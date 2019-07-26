C. Scott Campbell, an executive with extensive experience in hospital leadership, has been named as CEO of UT Health Athens.
Campbell has served as the interim CEO since mid-March. Previously, he was the CEO of Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart Health System in Panama City, Florida.
Campbell brings to UT Health Athens more than 30 years of hospital executive leadership in many locations, and in market and division roles. His appointments include serving as a CEO in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Naples, Florida, Columbia, SC, and other locations in Florida early in his career.
“Scott has decades of experience and we are pleased to welcome him as a valued member of the UT Health East leadership team,” said UT Health East Texas CEO Moody Chisholm.
Campbell said he has enjoyed the community in the months he’s been here and he’s looking forward to putting down permanent roots.
“The people of East Texas have been so welcoming,” Campbell said. “And I am incredibly impressed with what UT Health Athens has to offer Athens and the surrounding communities. I look forward to continuing working with our dedicated caregivers in serving patients and their families.”
Campbell earned his MHA from Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and his bachelor of science in business administration from VCU.
