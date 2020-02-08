The University of Texas System recently announced its intention to establish a medical school in Tyler – the first in East Texas – to increase access to health care in the region.
Leaders from the UT System and the two UT institutions in Tyler joined together at Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler to announce a plan to elevate the region’s higher education and health care opportunities. They optimistically explained their case to a group of regional business, civic, educational and medical leaders and elected officials at a morning news conference.
A proposal to establish a medical school in Tyler will be on the agenda at the UT System Board of Regents’ next meeting, Feb. 26 in Austin. The regents’ authorization will allow notifications and other activities to proceed with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other licensing and accrediting agencies.
UT Health East Texas President and CEO Moody Chisholm said “we're confident a medical school will help East Texas attract and retain high quality providers to serve the growing healthcare needs of our community.”
“Part of the UT Health East Texas mis sion is to educate and develop the caregivers of our future, and this will allow us to expand those efforts,” Chisholm said. “Our hospitals, clinics and The University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler currently provide a home for residency programs in family medicine, rural family medicine, psychiatry, psychology, occupational medicine, and beginning next summer, internal medicine and surgery. Physicians who have completed medical school, and have obtained their medical doctor or doctor of osteopathy degree, are eligible to enter a residency training program. Licensure in the state of Texas requires physicians successfully complete an approved residency program. A new medical school, similar to our residency programs, brings new clinical talent and economic opportunity to our region. A new medical school will help us to increase the number of physicians who train in our hospitals.”
Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife, Chancellor James B. Milliken, UT Health Science Center at Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT Tyler President Michael V. Tidwell emphasized that it’s time to address this need in a region growing in population that historically has had a shortage of health care professionals compared to other regions in the state.
Under the new plan, with established medical residencies already in place, future physicians could complete their entire education and training in Tyler, ultimately providing more top health care professions who will live and serve in the region.
“A medical school in Tyler will give East Texans the chance to pursue their career aspirations without having to leave the region to do so,” said Eltife, a former Tyler mayor and state senator. “More importantly, it will increase the number of physicians and critical specialty areas to serve the region, which ultimately will enhance health outcomes and benefit all East Texans. And having more health care professionals in the area will have a positive impact on hospitals and hospital systems in the region including UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint.”
A new medical school in Tyler has received early enthusiasm from a number of elected officials, including State Representatives Matt Schaefer, Travis Clardy, Dan Flynn, Cole Hefner, Jay Dean, Chris Paddie and Gary VanDeaver, all of whom – along with Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran – participated in the news conference and endorsed the proposal. Senators Robert Nichols and Bryan Hughes and Representatives Trent Ashby and Keith Bell were away but sent comments in full support of the medical school.
If approved, the medical school would be the seventh in the UT System. Most recently, both UT Austin and UT Rio Grande Valley opened medical schools in 2016.
“Health outcomes in East Texas lag the rest of the state and the nation, and today’s announcement represents an ambitious strategy to change that going forward. With six medical schools and our two Tyler institutions, the University of Texas System is uniquely positioned to develop a new school in Tyler specifically focused on the needs of the region,” Chancellor Milliken said. “The strength of UT Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Tyler, particularly as they join forces, and our experience operating very successful medical schools across Texas, will provide a solid foundation for success.”
The economic impact of a medical school is projected to be significant. The Perryman Group, a Texas economic research and analysis firm with ties to the region for more than 40 years, credited existing UT facilities in Tyler with providing an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion, including $80.1 million in tax receipts and the creation of 21,529 jobs.
“According to The Perryman Group’s analysis, we can anticipate that a new medical school would produce an additional $1.9 billion annually, as well as the creation of 18,145 new jobs. These developments are unlike anything Tyler has ever seen,” said Tom Mullins, president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.
“A medical school in Tyler will have a cascade of positive multiplier effects,” said Calhoun, the president of UT Health Science Center Tyler. “There’s a growing awareness about both the challenges and the potential of East Texas, and it’s exciting to see momentum build to support and invest in our region.”
““We are profoundly grateful to the UT System for its investment in the future health care in East Texas,” said Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler President. “These programmatic and facilities investments will improve health care education, research, and clinical services for generations to come.”
Today’s news was preceded by two major announcements recently made by the UT System Board of Regents. In November, the Board of Regents allocated $95 million in Permanent University Fund proceeds for UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center Tyler to construct two facilities to accelerate high-quality health education and health care in East Texas. Regents earmarked $60 million for a graduate medical education and resident teaching facility at UT Health Science Center and $35 million for an advanced nursing and health sciences complex at UT Tyler.
And in December, Regents authorized the integration of talent and assets at UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler to create a unified institution to enhance education, research and clinical delivery for the region.
