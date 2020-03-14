“Although it is unsubstantiated at this time, the U.S. Postal Service has learned that one of our New Orleans employees may have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus Disease 2019. The incident is not mail-related, and it has not been confirmed by the local public-health department.
The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. The employees at the facility include letter carriers and clerks, and the facility also includes a retail counter and caller service window where customers are served, as well as a P.O. Box section where some customers receive their mail and packages. Both the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) and the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses) have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail. At this time, we believe the risk is low for both our employees and customers as a result of this unconfirmed case.
The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers. To ensure the health of our employees and customers, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and public health departments. We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.”
Carol Hunt | Strategic Communications Specialist | Dallas and Louisiana Districts | U. S. Postal Service
